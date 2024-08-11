Britney Spears Responds To Blake Lively Wearing Her Iconic Dress… By Debuting An ‘Updated Version’!

Britney Spears is proving nobody does it like the original!

While at the premiere of her new movie It Ends With Us on Tuesday, Blake Lively paid tribute to the Lucky singer by wearing the absolutely iconic “butterfly dress” the singer wore to a Versace fashion show in 2002. The 36-year-old gushed over the “ultimate queen” Brit on her Instagram Story, and while chatting with People on the red carpet said she felt “so lucky” to get a chance to wear the piece. If you didn’t see her sparkle in the vintage dress, you can take a look (below):

And on Saturday, Britney responded by debuting an “updated version” of the iconic look — more fit for her famous dance moves!

On Saturday, the Toxic singer took to Instagram to show off a similarly-designed mini dress to prove she’s still got it. She called sparkling dress, which boasts thin straps, fashionable cutouts, and a leg slit, an “Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress.” She added:

“I like it way better. Shows my legs !!!”

The 42-year-old paired the look with nude heels and danced to Your Love by The Outfield. See (below):

Okayyyy, Brit!

The Circus singer later edited her post caption to adorably compliment Blake:

“I’m no @blakelively but I like it …”

Loves it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you like Brit’s “updated version”? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]