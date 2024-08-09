Justin Baldoni Talks 'Challenge' Of Working With 'Complex Personalities' On It Ends With Us Amid Rumored Blake Lively Beef!

Justin Baldoni is opening up about the challenges of making It Ends With Us — and perhaps obliquely spilling tea on the behind-the-scenes drama!

As Perezcious readers have been hearing, the cast has seemingly shunned Justin despite the fact he not only stars in the film but also directed and helped produce it. There have been various versions of what happened. Some claim the Gossip Girl alum took over and caused a clash with her co-star. Others are now arguing it was Justin who was “borderline abusive” toward Blake amid disagreements about filming some of the domestic violence scenes. Super icky, if true!

We haven’t heard from either Blake or Justin on the matter. But in a new interview, he does say a few things that tend to hint at the former version of the story…

In an interview with Today.com on Friday, the actor said making the Colleen Hoover adaptation was an “extreme challenge” at times, especially since it was his first time working as both an actor and director. Not an easy thing considering he played a central character — and because he was dealing with some BIG personalities. He shared:

“Every movie is a miracle. And then, of course, you’re navigating complex personalities and trying to get everybody on the same page with the same vision. And mistakes are always made, and then you figure out how to move past them.”

“Complex personalities”?? OK. That’s gotta be a dig, right? Sources have already claimed Blake’s big ego caused problems, this just seems like a kinder way of saying that. Hah!

Addressing his style of directing, the Five Feet Apart filmmaker added:

“I’m a ‘best idea wins’ person, and I always have been, to a fault.”

This got him into some trouble on this particular set. The Jane the Virgin star said he felt some people were wondering “if I know what I’m doing or if I have a point of view, because I’m so willing to have my vision changed.” He dished:

“You don’t have to listen to everybody and that didn’t happen all the time, but there were just moments where I would get out of the way too much.”

He “would get out of the way too much”? Or he was pushed out of the way too much??

Remember, sources have claimed Blake cut her own version of the film (which early audiences rated poorly) and was determined to have her creative visions come to life despite controversy. Essentially, it sounds like she shadow-directed the whole thing with the help of hubby Ryan Reynolds, never giving the director the full control he expected. An insider close to the film defended this, telling E! News:

“There are often several cuts during the post-production process and it’s the very nature of post-production. And everyone was in complete agreement about the final cut of the film and that it’s the best version of the film.”

Yeah, but whose version won?? We’ve heard Blake’s, but that it was less about the quality and more about the power. Hmm…

Either way, it sounds like there were just far too many cooks in the kitchen, but Justin is remaining positive, telling Today:

“I don’t believe that inspiration or creativity comes through one person.”

He’s also proud of himself for stepping back at certain points, like when he requested that the intimacy coordinator and stunt coordinator take the lead during scenes that depicted abuse. He reflected:

“The last thing I wanted to do was have a male gaze penetrate these very important moments that need to be told in a truthful way to represent all of the women that experience them every day.”

When asked about the leading lady, he called her a “creative force,” saying:

“You can’t summarize Blake’s contribution in a sentence because her energy and imprint is all over the movie and really, really made the film better, and from beginning to end.”

He also called Ryan Reynolds a “creative genius” and said he’d totally work with them again “if they’d have me.” Um, WOW. As we said, this is pretty much the complete opposite of what some insiders have been claiming about the 40-year-old — saying he was only viewing the DV scenes through the male gaze and wouldn’t collaborate well with others.

Well. We’re really scratching our heads now…

What do YOU think really happened?? Sound OFF (below)!

