Ozzy Osbourne Tries To Apologize To Britney Spears For Harsh Dancing Jabs -- And Fails MISERABLY! 

The Osbournes have some regrets about dissing Britney Spears. Sorta…

During the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast out on Tuesday, the family tried to apologize for slamming the pop star’s many dancing Instagram videos. It all started with Kelly Osbourne kicking off the convo by saying, “Can we apologize to Britney Spears?” Ozzy Osbourne, who was the most critical and previously said he was “fed up” with all of Brit’s dancing content, agreed to make amends, chiming in:

“Britney, I really owe you an apology. I’m so sorry for making that comment.”

However there is a BIG but coming…

He went on:

“However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f**king dance every day. Change a few movements.”

Yeah, so, that wasn’t an apology at all! Jeez! Ozzy’s remark earned him a laugh from his son Jack Osbourne, although Kelly looked horrified. She shared:

“Alright, I was gonna say, ‘Britney, never stop dancing, I love your dancing. It makes you happy, and I am so sorry if any of us offended you.'”

She understood the assignment. If only her dad did, too!

And unfortunately, the criticism didn’t stop there. Sharon Osbourne, also a little uncomfortable with the topic, tried to keep things positive by saying, “Listen, I like Britney.” Her hubby then clapped back:

“I love Britney Spears! But it’s the same dance every day.”

Then Kelly got into the joking and teased:

“No. Sometimes she has knives.”

Oh, man!

She’s not wrong about that, though… The Black Sabbath lead singer tried to get everyone back on track by adding:

“I really do apologize. I love you, and I think you’re beautiful.”

But, of course, they had to get one last jab in! This time, Jack delivered the punchline as he laughed:

“But mix it up.”

Obviously, they’re not that sorry! Oof! See it all (below):

Not how you apologize, folks!!

As Perezcious readers know, this drama first began earlier this month when Britney hit back at the family for blasting her dancing videos. In an earlier episode of their podcast, Ozzy had said he was “fed up of seeing Britney Spears [dancing],” adding:

“Every f**king day. It’s sad, very, very sad.”

His wife agreed, calling Spears a “poor little thing,” and remarked that her situation is “heartbreaking” and “very sad indeed.”

But the singer did NOT take the comments lightly. She took to her IG and ripped ’em to shreds, writing in a since-deleted post:

“In the world we live in with how incredibly cruel people can be you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart !!! I’m gonna do a photoshoot with Kate [Beckinsale] and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f**k off !!!”

Damn!

While reflecting on all the hate Kate has gotten for not posting “age appropriate” content, Brit added:

“Not as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my IG!”

The Crossroads alum also claimed she “hardly ever” dances while noting:

“I know what it’s like to be judged. But I think it’s important to help each other and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!! […] What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content ??? Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see ???”

She’s definitely not going to like the Osbournes latest take on the drama! See their full apology — if you can even call it that (below):

Reactions!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & The Osbournes/YouTube]