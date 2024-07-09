The REAL Reason Britney Spears Dumped Boyfriend Paul Soliz?? 'She Chose Her Children...'

Why did Britney Spears really break up with her beau? An insider is spilling the tea…

In case you missed it, the pop star announced she’s now “single as f**k” (and plans to stay that way for a while). After dumping her felon boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, she also put him on blast on social media! Why? She accused him of helping the paparazzi snap a picture of her in the car after she settled her conservatorship case against her father, Jamie Spears, in April. She wrote on Instagram Stories about the situation:

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ???? Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

That is so gross of Paul if this is true! However, the pap incident only scratches the surface of what went wrong in their relationship! According to insiders for DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the real reason Britney ended things with Paul is that he “did not treat her how she deserves to be treated.” Oof. While the source did not go into detail, we do know they experienced some troubling problems during their short-lived romance — beyond the invasive snapshot incident.

As you will recall, the former couple got into a nasty altercation at a hotel in Los Angeles earlier this year, where she injured her ankle. Britney claimed she only hurt herself while attempting to leap at the establishment. Hmm. Regardless, the incident was very concerning, especially to her loved ones. Now, it appears Britney finally recognized Paul is just not the guy for her!

And there is more behind her decision! The Dailymail.com source shared she doesn’t want to jeopardize what progress she’s recently made with her two estranged sons, 18-year-old Sean Federline and 17-year-old Jayden Federline. Although the trio haven’t fully reconciled, they did talk over the phone on Mother’s Day.

It’s a step in the right direction for Britney and her boys, whom she reportedly hasn’t seen in three years! Ever since then, she realized Paul was nothing more than a “rebound” after her divorce from Sam Asghari and someone to “fill the void” amid her estrangement from Jayden and Sean. So, with all that in mind, the Toxic singer knew she needed to kick Paul to the curb for good! The insider explained:

“She chose her children and her well-being over Paul. They did not get along and, in fact, he did not treat her how she deserves to be treated. He was nothing but a rebound and she recognizes this. But she has contact with her children again and this is what is most important to her. This has made her feel whole again and she realized that in their absence she was seeking something or someone to fill the void but no one can.”

Ultimately, Brit Brit was worried Paul could “lead her down a dark path” due to his lengthy criminal history, which includes being convicted of felony possession of a firearm in 2022. And she just doesn’t want to risk not only her “well-being” but a chance at a full reconciliation with her boys. The source said:

“She also saw how Paul was a deadbeat dad and this was a major turnoff for her. But, before anything, she knew that staying with him would only lead her down a dark path. His history speaks for itself.”

Good for Britney! After everything she’s gone through, she deserves nothing but happiness and someone to treat her like the princess she is! If she ever chooses to date again, that is… The Crossroads actress did make it seem like she was done with relationships for a bit! But if Britney decides to get back out there, we just hope she finds a great partner!

