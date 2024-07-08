Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Single As F**k’ While Calling Out Ex-Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz For THIS Shady Incident!

Britney Spears is coming for her ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz!

On Sunday, the Circus singer put the handyman on blast while declaring she’s “single as f**k”! Taking to her Instagram Story, the pop star shared a paparazzi shot taken shortly after her conservatorship case against her dad Jamie Spears was settled in April. In the pic, her felon beau was sitting on the driver’s side of a car, using his arm to block his face from the flashing lights. Meanwhile, Brit Brit was slumped in the passenger seat with sunglasses on as she seemingly spoke on the phone while trying to roll up the window. Take a look HERE.

Considering the legal battle didn’t pan out the way she hoped, these photos of her looking so emotional are obviously not her favorite. But it’s apparently worse since she’s now claiming that her then-partner helped the pap snap the invasive photos! Complaining about the situation and taking a big stance against her former BF, the Crossroads alum wrote in her Story:

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ???? Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

Jeez! If he did that on purpose, that is a bit shady! The singer went on to get cryptic on her feed by sharing a quote that read:

“Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

The 42-year-old also claimed she’s done with men FOREVER! After several failed relationships, including a short-lived marriage to Sam Asghari, she told followers in a since-deleted caption that she’s “single as f**k” and plans on keeping it that way. She declared:

“I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!”

Whoa! That’s quite a bold statement!

FWIW, it’s no real surprise to hear things have gone south with Paul. As Perezcious readers know, they were first linked in September 2023 after Britney’s divorce. While loved ones were “concerned” about the romance, s**t hit the fan in early May when they allegedly got into an altercation at a swanky LA hotel. The mother of two has clapped back at the reports, insisting she merely hurt herself while attempting to do a leap. But regardless, it was definitely an unsettling situation! While they seemingly tried to carry on after the incident, they have apparently called it quits now — or at least Britney did!

Reactions?! Do y’all think Britney’s really done with men forever?! Sound OFF (below)!

