REPORT: Britney Spears Wants Celeb Attorney Mathew Rosengart To Represent Her In Conservatorship Battle!

Britney Spears is on the hunt for a new lawyer after Sam Ingham resigned as her court-appointed counsel.

In a report published by TMZ on Saturday, the 39-year-old pop sensation reportedly wants high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart to take over the position on her legal team. Multiple sources revealed to the outlet that Britney went as far as to sign documents requesting that he take over the case amid her controversial conservatorship. The document allegedly reads:

“Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above.”

She also signed the paperwork as “Britney Jean Spears.” In case you didn’t know, Rosengart works in commercial, media, and entertainment litigation and has built up a strong reputation over the years. He has even represented several celebrity clients, including Steven Spielberg, Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, and Sean Penn. So it sounds like the lawyer knows what he is doing — at least in terms of working with A-listers.

So far, Rosengart hasn’t officially signed on for the job. However, an insider claimed he plans to first remove Jamie Spears as the head of Britney’s estate before attempting to end the legal arrangement altogether.

Will Mathew be up for the challenge? We will have to wait and see! Of course, this also all depends on whether the court will go along with Jodi Montgomery‘s plan to appoint a guardian ad litem to help the performer find new representation without medical evaluation.

As fans will recall, Britney needed new representation after her previous attorney stepped down from his longtime role earlier this week. Insiders told TMZ that Ingham submitted his resignation after the singer claimed in court that she was never told that she could attempt to end her conservatorship. However, the lawyer reportedly believed he made her aware of the option several times.

His departure also comes after her longtime manager Larry Rudolph also left her team. In a statement to Deadline, he confessed Britney told him that she was quitting the business and wasn’t needed anymore. He wrote:

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. … Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As you know, I have never been part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Wow, a lot of changes are happening for Britney as of late. Here’s hoping these new developments will be in the pop princess’s best interest and lead towards the end of her conservatorship, which she desperately desires.

