Britney Spears' Longtime Court-Appointed Lawyer Officially Resigns Amid Conservatorship Controversy

Major changes are coming — just like we expected and posted about earlier on Tuesday — after all the conservatorship controversy of the last week or two.

Britney Spears‘ court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, has officially stepped down from his role in advising the pop star, according to media reports released on Tuesday.

The California-based attorney filed a resignation request with the court earlier on Tuesday, according to court docs first obtained by Us Weekly. In the filing, Ingham announces he will step back from representing Spears once the judge finds a suitable new court-appointed counselor to work on behalf of the 39-year-old pop star.

Loeb & Loeb LLP, a secondary firm brought in to work with Ingham last October, is also resigning their position in Spears’ camp, too. The private firm’s release will also take effect as soon as new counsel is approved by a judge.

It’s a move a long time in coming, at least; Ingham has represented Spears for all 13 years of her conservatorship. Often, he’s taken heat from Britney’s fans for not stepping up to do more to free her from the bounds of the conservatorship.

For now, we’ll see what all this may mean as new attorneys vie for the post. Ultimately, here’s hoping these changes end up working out in Britney’s favor…

