Britney Spears' Conservator Says Singer Demands To Choose Her Own Lawyer -- & Lynne Spears Files Request To Make It Happen!

Britney Spears wants to get the ball rolling to end her conservatorship after her court-appointed lawyer resigned, and Lynne Spears is already giving it a big push!

Just a day after the pop princess’ attorney, Sam D. Ingham III, turned in his resignation, her momma filed a request asking the judge to allow Brit to hire her own private lawyer so she can end this legal arrangement once and for all. In the new docs, obtained by TMZ, Lynne said what may have been the case 13 years ago when the conservatorship was established is no longer the case now.

Her lawyer stated the Grammy winner is now able to take care of herself, and illustrated this by pointing out that Britney has “had to perform in front of millions of people, has had to manage hundreds of performances, has had to use her artistic and creative talents to prepare for shows by choreographing each and every move for and interacting with many co-performers, and has had to rehearse and perform for many thousands of hours over the years.”

Momma Spears’ attorney also detailed 10 demands the superstar made in her bombshell testimony on June 23, but noted that the first among them has to be the appointment of counsel of her choosing, as that affects her other demands. Lynne is requesting either for the court’s permission for Brit to choose her own lawyer, or for the court to appoint a lawyer acceptable to the singer, and is asking for a hearing on July 14.

In the meantime, the outlet also reported that Britney, for her part, has been asking the conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, to help her hire a private lawyer. While Montgomery reportedly said she’s not equipped to handle this request, Brit’s care manager apparently has an idea for how to make it all happen. Jodi’s lawyer, Lauriann Wright, filed legal docs alleging that the Toxic hitmaker has made it clear in private conversations with Montgomery that she wants to choose her own lawyer.

Montgomery noted that when the conservatorship was created 13 years ago, the court found that Britney was not mentally able to retain her own lawyer after a medical evaluation, which is why the court appointed Ingham. The docs point out that Britney wants to choose Ingham’s replacement herself, without first getting a medical evaluation to determine if she’s competent to do it. (We previously reported the performer didn’t “trust” doctors to evaluate her after what she’s been through.)

Thankfully, Montgomery has an idea: she advised the court to appoint a guardian ad litem — someone who represents the interests of a person whose mental capacity is questioned — to help find a replacement lawyer. Jodi said that because the guardian would be there to represent Britney, there would be no need for a medical evaluation.

Sounds like a solid plan to us, but we’ll see what the judge says. What do U think will come of this, Perezcious readers?

