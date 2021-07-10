Britney Spears’ Conservator Jodi Montgomery Accuses Jamie Of Using Over $2 Million Of Singer’s Money To Fund Legal Defense

The battle apparently is on…

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Jodi Montgomery blasted Jamie Spears for attempting to blame her for Britney Spears’ alleged abusive and restrictive treatment under her conservatorship. In reality, the conservator claims she has received “countless” messages from the pop princess about one thing — which is removing her father from the conservatorship and her life. Montgomery stated in the paperwork filed by attorney Lauriann Wright on Friday:

“It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to ‘reflect her wishes,’ since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years.”

Related: Conservators Fighting? Jamie Spears Denies Jodi Montgomery’s Request For 24/7 Security!

Jodi also slammed Jamie for implying in a previous filing that she has blocked him from communicating with and making decisions for his daughter:

“Ms. Spears is the one who cut him off … That is her choice, not Ms. Montgomery’s.”

In case you didn’t know, she has remained in charge of Britney’s affairs while her dad has still controlled her $60 million fortune despite stepping down as her personal conservator. But he previously filed legal documents claiming he hasn’t had any involvement with the performer’s personal conservatorship for nearly two years, which is a load of poppycock. Montgomery argued this point in the filing, saying that Jamie can’t be unaware or uninvolved of the decisions related to his daughter’s conservatorship since “everything costs money.” She then added:

“No expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears. Not every requested expenditure has been approved, leading to some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021.”

What has been approved by Jamie? Well, according to People, Montgomery alleged that the 69-year-old has used “more than $2 million of his daughter’s money” to fund his legal defense in the hopes of remaining as the conservator of her estate.

WTF?! We can imagine this really infuriated Jodi since she asked the court to approve her fee of $221,090 for putting in hours on the conservatorship between November 1, 2019, and February 2021, TMZ reported. In addition to the payment, she also begged for an additional $65,465 to cover the cost of her lawyer.

Still, Montgomery insisted in the documents that she is actively working to address the revelations dropped by Britney in her explosive testimony last week and is on board with her desire to terminate the conservatorship. However, the legal guardian wants the process to be done right with input from her doctors and implies that Jamie isn’t willing to relinquish any control over Britney.

In the end, it was suggested by Montgomery that she and Jamie “should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears’ best interests are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible. Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks.”

Does this shock anyone since this has seemingly been his MO for years? As we mentioned before, the co-conservators staging a full-on legal war with each other is the absolute LAST thing Britney needs at the moment. But yet, here we are, and it doesn’t seem like neither one plans to back down anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on this latest development from Jodi and Jamie? Let us know in the comments (below), Perezcious readers.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, WENN]