Britney Spears' Message To Me! Snow White And The Consent Debate! And... | Perez Hilton

Britney Spears must have watched the BBC’s doc on her because she just addressed a few people who spoke in that AND everyone making documentaries about her! Disneyland is open and the revamped Snow White ride is trending because it includes the kiss from Prince Charming when she’s asleep and many people think that sends a bad message to young audiences. Perez did not premeditate what he was gonna say. It’s a complicated issue. What do U think? And, finally, the difficult relationships of Jana Kramer and Kristen Bell and their spouses!

May 04, 2021 10:31am PDT

