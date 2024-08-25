Paris Hilton Says Longtime Friend Britney Spears Comes Over All The Time To Visit Her Babies!

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears may be different eras of life than they were in their heydays, but they still keep in close touch!

The Simple Life alum opened up about the status of her relationship with the Toxic singer during a TalkShopLive on Thursday, and what she had to say is SO sweet! Paris revealed that Britney frequently comes over to her LA home to visit her babies Phoenix, 1, and London, 9 months! And that her most recent trip was just a couple weeks ago! She dished:

“Britney was over here a couple weeks ago because she loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix.”

Awww! We love that for them!

The mom of two, who also shares the kiddos with husband Carter Reum, added:

“It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much.”

How adorable is that?!

Britney, of course, shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, including Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, but their relationship hasn’t always been peaches. The trio are said to be taking steps “in the right direction” now, but the Circus singer probably really appreciates getting to be around her her bestie’s brood in the meantime!

Paris also noted that when Brit visited recently, she listened to her new album Infinite Icon and danced to it with Phoenix. So cute!

