Britney Spears Reveals She Has Suffered A Miscarriage

Britney Spears heartbreakingly revealed that she lost her “miracle baby.”

On Saturday, the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce in a joint statement with her fiancé Sam Ashghari that she suffered a miscarriage. The couple wrote:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Related: Jessie J Opens Up About Her Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss: ‘I’ve Never Felt So Lonely’

They also noted in the caption:

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support.”

Incredibly devastating news…

In the comments section of their statement, Sam took a moment to also express alongside a heart emoji:

“We will have a miracle soon.”

As you may recall, Britney announced one month ago that she and Sam were expecting their first child together. This would have been her third as she already shares two sons – 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James – with ex Kevin Federline.

Our hearts break for Britney and Sam. We are sending love so much love and support during this difficult time.

[Image via WENN]