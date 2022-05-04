Jessie J Opens Up About Her Heartbreaking Pregnancy Loss: ‘I’ve Never Felt So Lonely’

Jessie J got even more candid about her pregnancy loss.

As you may know, the Nobody’s Perfect artist has been open about her miscarriage since she revealed the heartbreaking news back in November of last year. And of course, that was no different when she appeared on The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Barlett this week. During the episode, Jessie recalled waking up one morning thinking that she did not “feel right” in the early stages of her pregnancy:

“I still had very intense nausea, [but] I just knew something wasn’t the same.”

Related: Jessie J Blasts ‘Not Cool’ Comments About Her Weight After Being Asked By Fans If She’s Pregnant

Jessie had not yet picked out a doctor in the US but reached out to one who could see her that same day. But when the scan was over, she remembered there was “that dreadful silence when you first have a scan and they kind of don’t say anything.”

“I was like, ‘Just tell me the truth. What’s going on?’ She said, ‘Your baby’s heartbeat is very low and there’s this ring, [which]… often means the baby will have some type of disability or deformity.’”

Although the doctor assured the Bang Bang musician that the baby was “still there,” she knew in her gut that something was wrong and decided to get another opinion. Remembering the visit with the second physician, Jessie said:

“He did another scan and he said, ‘I’m really sorry there’s no heartbeat.’ That was within three, four hours of the first one.”

So sad…

After finding out about her sudden loss, she did not immediately process the news and opted to focus on her concert the following day:

“I remember just going [home] and not processing it. And then the next day I went straight into glam, I did the soundcheck… I did the show.”

It was not until the show was over that reality hit. Jessie admitted she was not able to work through the “physical painful, emotional painful experience” at the time and all of that hurt just came to the forefront when she returned home:

“When I got in the car after the show by myself, and I got home, and I opened my front door, and I closed the door, I fell to my knees. That was the worst moment of the whole experience, me realizing that, other than my career, being a mother and having a child has been the biggest excitement of my life.”

Furthermore, The Voice UK coach confessed that she “never felt so lonely” in her life until that moment:

“I’ve always been super maternal. I love children. … I felt like I’d been given everything I’d ever wanted and then someone had gone, ‘But you can’t have it’… When I got home that night and I lay there, I’ve never felt so lonely in my life… I just remember laying there, knowing it was still there, but it wasn’t there. That went on for over a week.”

Despite the intense grief, she decided to find the “silver lining” in the whole situation:

“I knew that the reason it happened was because I wasn’t supposed to do it alone… I’m supposed to find someone that wants this as much as I do. I’m grateful that I got to experience being pregnant… It’s opened the door for me to love myself deeper. I’m still processing the whole thing. I have moments of intense sadness and grief, but I also have moments of excitement knowing that I won’t do it alone.”

No doubt, there are other parents out there who can relate to the tragic loss that Jessie experienced last year, so we appreciate how honest she has been with her grief. You can watch the entire podcast interview (below):

[Image via The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube]