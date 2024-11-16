Britney Spears' Son Reached Out First! Reunion Was His Idea!

Got A Tip?

Britney Spears

Jayden James Federline was missing his momma! We’re hearing Britney Spears‘ 18-year-old son was the one who reached out to his mother first, hoping for a reconciliation. Awww!

As we’ve been reporting, Jayden just moved back to California from Hawaii. And he’s been spending time with Brit Brit ever since! That’s so great since they’d been estranged so long. And an insider told PageSix Friday it was all the teen’s idea:

“Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home. She was very happy to hear from and see him.”

Aww!

This is something Britney has been wanting for a long time, and it’s even sweeter that he reached out to her!

And it’s especially good news since we’ve heard his dad Kevin Federline was left out of the loop on this one. If it was Jayden’s call, then K-Fed can’t get mad at Britney over it!

Reactions to this news, Perezcious readers?

[Image via 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube/Britney Spears/Instagram]

Nov 16, 2024 08:00am PDT

