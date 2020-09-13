Britney Spears Shares Birthday Wishes For Her Beloved Sons: ‘I Love You Both To The Moon And Back’

Britney Spears is wishing her beloved sons the best!

The 38-year-old pop star shared an Instagram post on Saturday, celebrating the birthdays of her two sons — Jayden, who turned 14 years old on Saturday, and Sean Preston, who will turn 15 years old on Monday. So sweet! Of course, both sons are Brit’s with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Calling her two sons “way cooler” than her and clearly incredulous about how quickly both of her “lil men” are growing and getting older each year, Spears shared her excitement and well wishes in the IG post (below):

Awwww! So sweet!!!

Of course, the well wishes come amid the backdrop of Spears’ concerning apparent lack of control over her own life, in regards to her never-ending conservatorship at the hands of her father. He popped up in the news just yesterday for a new and particularly disgusting defense of the conservatorship and why he felt it necessary to continue it forward, no matter what. Hmmm…

Regardless, today at least marks a feel-good time for the Baby One More Time pop singer, as she gets to celebrate her childrens’ monumental moments like this as they continue to grow older year after year. So sweet!

