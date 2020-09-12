Britney Spears’ Father Just Made The GROSSEST Argument For Keeping Her Records Sealed!

Jamie Spears may call the #FreeBritney movement “a joke,” but his actions continue to give the theory credibility…

As we’ve been reporting, Britney Spears has been making some serious moves to exert some control over her conservatorship, especially where her dad is involved. Most recently, her legal team moved to bring more transparency to the process, opposing Jamie’s desire to keep court records of the 12-year conservatorship sealed. Brit’s team even gave a shout out to the #FreeBritney movement in their filing, saying:

“…in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public.”

Now, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie has called the motion to unseal the records “grandstanding” by the pop star’s lawyer. The 68-year-old advised the court that before they grant Brit’s wish, they should determine if she has “the capacity to understand the consequences of her waiver.”

WTF?!

Whatever mental health issues the Lucky singer may be dealing with, she’s also a grown woman whose fortune and success came from her own hard work and talent. To say she can’t understand the consequences of the request seems totally demeaning and infantilizing to us. Not to mention his condescending attitude is just further evidence of why Britney wants to get out from under his thumb in the first place.

Jamie’s filing went on to say that the Crossroads star’s financial and medical conservatorships are “inextricably entwined” and that unsealing either could expose personal details about her mental health. He argued that keeping this information out of the hands of the public is in the best interest of Britney and her children.

Here’s the thing about that argument: unfortunately, Britney has already experienced some of her most troubling mental health episodes in the public eye. While records from the conservatorship would certainly make news, we find it hard to believe the information would be more shocking than what we’ve already seen her go through (and overcome!) publicly. If the artist herself is willing to have those details exposed to the world, that should be her choice!

(PLUS: it’s pretty rich for Jamie to talk about the best interest of Britney’s kids when they were granted a restraining order against him for allegedly abusive behavior.)

Finally, Jamie also addressed the 38-year-old’s desire for more “personal autonomy” in her life, pointing out the conservatorship is voluntary and that she’s never requested to terminate it. Not sure how this works as a point in his favor — if anything, that makes it seem all the more responsible of Brit that she’s willing to continue the conservatorship, just under different management.

All in all, the Spears patriarch is NOT making a good case for himself here, at least in the court of public opinion. If he cares about his daughter, why wouldn’t he be willing to step aside and let someone else take the reins? Mom Lynn Spears has approved of the financial changes Britney requested, and sis Jamie Lynn seems like she’s also supporting Britney’s wishes. It really looks like he’s fighting the entire family for control of Brit’s life… and to what end? For money??

As always, we’re hoping for the best outcome for Britney’s sake!

