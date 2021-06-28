Britney Spears' Friend Tania Baron Speaks Out & Shades The Singer's Team Following Emotional Court Hearing

Now that Britney Spears has broken her silence on her conservatorship, her loved ones are doing the same.

There’s been an outpouring of love and support for the singer since her bombshell court testimony, which revealed a number of abuses she’d suffered under her conservatorship. While her family — who were called out directly in Brit’s statement — have stayed relatively quiet, many celebs have taken up the #FreeBritney rallying cry. And though, in her own words, her conservators had shut down much of her social life, her friends have her back, too.

Tania Baron, a former dancer for the pop star who appeared in music videos like Oops…I Did It Again and …Baby One More Time, voiced her support on Instagram. Alongside a picture of the pals at the Piece of Me Vegas residency, Tania wrote:

“ I’m so proud of you Brit! I’m so happy the world got to hear you speak up and fight to get your life back! I’ve always been Team Brit and always will be. PeriodT. This photo was taken the last time we were ever together…or rather, ‘allowed’ to be together. It was as if no time had passed. We took a million photos (which she wasn’t allowed to post…apparently ‘they’ didn’t approve) and made so many plans to stay in touch and hang out more.”

She wasn’t even allowed to post pics with her friend?! That will be fodder for the #FreeBritney fans, for sure…

The dancer continued:

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for many years. I was afraid anything I said would only hurt her more. I was worried that the ‘team’ that controls her would use any ammunition to keep me away from her…that they’d never let me see her again but FCK IT, they’ve already done that! They’ve done atrocious things to my girl and my heart hurts. Anyone who wants to help her get her freedom is a threat…they’d have to find other ways to earn an income (it’s disgusting!)”

Tania went on:

“I’m only speaking up now because she has. I never revealed all the things I knew about what’s going on (that was her story to tell…and SHE DID JUST THAT!). I will say this…I am sick to my stomach watching what’s going on with her and WHEN she gets her life back, I will be here with open arms to pick up where we left off which were plans to just hang out like two girly girls and get our boys together! Even as I was being escorted everywhere by her personal bodyguard that day he said to me, ‘I don’t know what just happened but in the 9 years I’ve been with her I’ve never seen her this happy…can you please come back more?’ That broke my heart. Unfortunately that was the last time I was with her. She was like a little sister to me and for that I will always have her back! “

She concluded:

“#FREEBRITNEY damnit! Enough is enough. Listen to her!!!!”

We’re with you, Tania. It’s devastating to know that the conservators kept Britney from her support systems like this. We hope she sees all the love she has not just from the public, but from people who know her personally and care about her.

