Britney Spears’ Brother-In-Law Jamie Watson Says Her Family ‘Wants The Best For Her’ After Conservatorship Hearing

The #FreeBritney movement aren’t exactly fans of Britney Spears’ family right now — so her brother-in-law has decided to come to their defense.

Speaking with the New York Post on Friday, Jamie Watson, who is the husband of Jamie Lynn Spears, told the publication how he and the family has nothing but love for his sister-in-law and supports her, saying:

“I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her. I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”

As you may know, the pop sensation didn’t share the same sentiments as Watson during her conservatorship hearing. While speaking to the judge on Wednesday, Britney confessed how she wants to terminate the longstanding legal arrangement. She equated her father, Jamie Spears, to a sex trafficker, saying her “whole family did nothing” while he controlled every aspect of her life. The Toxic singer explained to the judge:

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

Britney also noted that her family has “lived off of [her] conservatorship for 13 years,” and she hasn’t spoken out about the abusive situation because she found it “embarrassing and demoralizing.” The Crossroads actress then added:

“Even my family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations, my own family doing interviews, and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can’t say one thing.”

Over the years, members of the Spears family have actually addressed the controversial conservatorship. Most recently Jamie said through an attorney that he is “sorry to hear she is suffering and in so much pain.” Lynne Spears also expressed via a lawyer that she’s a “very concerned mother” following her daughter’s emotional speech.

While her sister hasn’t talked about the recent events, Jamie Lynn previously upheld Britney’s privacy by responding to an Instagram user who wanted her to comment on the performer’s situation back in July 2020. The Zoey 101 alum said at the time:

“I would never speak out just to clarify things to the public when the person it pertains to does not want that to happen. I’d rather take all the hate, [than] speak about someone else’s personal matter, that they want to be kept private.”

We’ll have to wait and see if her sister will have more to say on the matter now that Britney has indicated she wants to discuss the conservatorship more.

