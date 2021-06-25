Paris Hilton Voices Support For Britney Spears, Responds To Being Called Out In Testimony

Paris Hilton still has her friend’s back.

Paris and Britney Spears’s friendship was forged in the fire back in the early 2000s, as they were often pursued by the same hordes of paparazzi, maligned by the same vicious media, and made fun of by the same leering public.

Both women have now sought to take back control of their own narratives, with Paris’ emotional documentary This Is Paris, followed by her new podcast — and now Britney’s powerful court testimony against her conservatorship.

Following the pop star’s day in court, her longtime pal gave her a shoutout during a DJ set at Resorts World’s grand opening in Las Vegas. Before playing Piece of Me, Paris said into her mic:

“We love you, Britney. Free Britney!”

Paris Hilton shouted out Britney Spears and FreeBritney tonight at Resorts World’s Grand Opening! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/c6fndN8e87 — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) June 25, 2021

The support is a great sign of their continued friendship, because the heiress was actually name-dropped in Brit’s testimony. And not in the most positive way.

Surprisingly, the Circus singer had expressed doubt about Paris’ experience of abuse at her boarding school, saying:

“To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her to that school, I didn’t believe any of it. I’m sorry. I’m an outsider, and I’ll just be honest. I didn’t believe it. And maybe I’m wrong, and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody, to the public, because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, ‘She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.'”

While this was a potentially hurtful thing to say about her friend, it seems likely that in the heat of the moment the sentiment got a bit confused, or at least wasn’t as clear as it could be. And the Simple Life alum seems to have taken the call-out in stride, “liking” several messages on Twitter about not taking the artist’s comments “personally”:

Oh my gosh @ParisHilton liked my tweet about what Britney said about her during the court hearing. Thank you Paris, I think that says it all! ???? You’re a good soul #freebritney #britneyspeaks pic.twitter.com/7YRtynUZaj — Tash ???? (@TashMissBrit) June 24, 2021

Some of the celebutante’s other “liked” tweets:

“Britney never said @ParisHilton was lying she meant it that she couldn’t believe what had happened to her. And because she couldn’t believe something so awful happened to Paris she was scared to tell everyone what was happening to her because nobody would believe her” “yall are dumb. Britney wasn’t dragging Paris. She was using her situation as an example. She was close to Paris for over a decade and I’m sure she meant it like ‘I knew this girl for years and didn’t believe what she said, so I knew people would have this same feeling about me'” “Nowhere did she say ‘Dosen’t [sic] believe it’ either. Again she used ‘didn’t’ which is alluding to the fact that she didn’t believe in the story before. Paris is liking posts and understands what Brit is saying. Maybe you don’t understand what Britney’s trying to say and that’s ok.”

And crucially:

“I think Paris Hilton will understand what she [meant]. Keep in mind, they are friends and probably have discussed it.”

Hmm — that last “like” seems like confirmation that Paris and Britney are still in close contact — and she may have more tea about the conservatorship than the rest of us do. We just wish Britney wasn’t limited to a 20-minute phone call to tell her story, so that her thoughts on these subjects could be less rushed and more detailed. We continue to hope she gets more chances to share in the future.

