Britney Spears Goes Topless Again In Jaw-Dropping New Late-Night Video -- LOOK!

Britney Spears is letting it all hang out! Yes… again!

The Toxic singer opted to go topless in a new Instagram video posted very late on Tuesday night. Showing off for her nearly 43 million followers, the Louisiana native got a little sexy and a little goofy in the clip. Clearly, she was in a mood! LOLz!

This isn’t the first time she’s gone topless on the ‘Gram. Heck, she’s even gone fully nude on the social media app, like the time she let it all hang out on a beach last month! But every time she does it, the move always warrants a LOT of attention!

As you can see (below), the Baby One More Time singer opted to wish her fans and followers “good morning” in a funny, child-like voice several times in the quick video clip. Then, after playing with a choker that was dangling around her neck, she pulled the camera back just a bit and panned down to her bare boobs!! She covered up the nipples, of course, but this was definitely an eye-opening early morning move for the pop princess:

Damn!!

And that wasn’t the only thing she posted overnight, either. Later, she added this set of outfit pics (below), with a caption that lamented how much “2023 sucked” and she was “so ready for 2024” to begin:

And then in another follow-up, she posted even more outfit pics for good measure (below):

Just another wild night on the ‘Gram!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/Instagram]