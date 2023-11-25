Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Close To Finalizing Divorce -- But Are They 'Cordial' Now??

Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari finally in a better place amid their divorce?

Things between the former couple have been nasty from the very start of their split. In fact, they were not on speaking terms for quite some time, having only their legal teams handle everything! A big reason for it? A ton of reports came out about alleged violent fights between them, cheating accusations, blackmail claims, and allegations that he secretly worked with her dad and former conservator Jamie Spears. But months later, their situation may have taken a positive turn!

Related: What Ban?! Jamie Lynn Spears Talks Britney Relationship On I’m A Celebrity!

Sources told TMZ on Friday that the former couple is very close to finalizing their divorce. Although there was talk of the 29-year-old former fitness instructor planning to fight their prenup, no move has been made to contest the agreement while their respective legal team works to settle the case. Phew!

That said, the insiders noted that Britney will sign over a check for a low six-figure sum to Sam in order to settle their divorce. This would come on top of the $10,000 a month she pays so he can live in a high-rise in Los Angeles. It seems her legal team is working hard to make sure her wealth is somewhat protected!

Not only are Britney and Sam well on their way to settling the divorce, but the sources claimed to the outlet that they are “cordial” now! Whoa, what! It’s hard to believe things between the exes are good after witnessing how messy their breakup got so quickly. But we guess time heals all wounds? Or are they only on better terms because they have kept their distance from each other? The latter seems to be the case!

A source for Page Six claimed Sam and Britney “have had little to no contact, so ‘cordial’ is a stretch, but there is no drama currently.” After how things started, it is impressive that the pair have managed to have no drama between them now! And hopefully, it continues to be drama-free as they put the final touches on their divorce!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Sam Asghari/Instagram, Alan Carr: Chatty Man/YouTube]