Britney Spears Goes FULLY NUDE On Instagram To Celebrate Book Success!

Britney Spears is feelin’ herself!

After the major success of her memoir, The Woman in Me, which she claims is the “highest selling celebrity memoir in history,” the pop icon celebrated in the best way she knows how — stripping down for Instagram! And unlike some other revealing photos she’s shared in the past, this time she was FULLY naked!

She laid it all out in her book, and now she’s doin’ the same with her bod! LOLz!

The snapshot hit the ‘gram on Wednesday, and no caption was needed! In it, the singer stood with her booty in prime view of the camera while her hands were raised above her chest. She smiled cheekily on a beach as a person’s shadow could be seen snapping the picture. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Sexy!!

If you got it, flaunt it!

That’s definitely been the Circus star’s motto ever since getting out of her conservatorship, and she doesn’t care who’s offended by her scandalous photos! In her bestselling tell-all, the 41-year-old revealed why she poses naked so much, dishing:

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses. But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

She must be feeling SO happy right now if this is how she’s celebrating!!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]