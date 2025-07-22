Brittany Cartwright VS Jax Taylor! Exes Get Down & Dirty In WILD The Valley Reunion Sneak Peek!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are going after each other in the upcoming episodes of The Valley! No topic appears off the table — not even his little Jax!

In the trailer for Jax’s final reunion, things get TENSE between the former couple! It starts with Brittany exclaiming she “would not touch that dirty d**k with a 10-inch pole.” Damn! It’s a brutal comment, but not that surprising! She did previously say he often left her unsatisfied in the bedroom, even before the messy breakup!

Not to mention, she called him out on a recent episode for bringing over a lot of women to his place! But Jax threw back at her:

“That’s not what you said four months ago.”

Ugh, Jax! The intense exchange continues in the trailer as Brittany says her estranged husband made her lose her “sparkle” after he constantly “degraded” her. And this guy… he ROLLS HIS EYES at her. Apparently, he’s sick of hearing about her “f**king sparkle.”

But amid the heated argument, the big question host Andy Cohen wants to know is: Do they still love each other? Fans will have to tune into the three-part reunion, starting on July 29, to find out.

For now, you can watch the trailer (below), which also teases the drama between Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei, Daniel Booko and Jason Caperna, and more!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you ready to see Brittany and Jax go head-to-head? Let us know in the comments!

