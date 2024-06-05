Jax Taylor Claims Brittany Cartwright Has Been Hooking Up With Someone Else -- FOR FOUR MONTHS!

Jax Taylor is stirring the pot… again!

Right after The Valley season finale aired on Tuesday night, the reality star seemingly took to his X (Twitter) account to put his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright on blast! He wrote:

“you may want to ask brittany who she’s been sleeping with for the past 4 months…”

Whoa!!

But here’s the thing. The post isn’t on his feed anymore, and it wasn’t around even by very early on Wednesday morning, so it’s either a very convincing fake OR he deleted it extremely quickly. Hmmm! Take a look at a screenshot (below):

FWIW, another one of his tweets (above) is also going viral, in which he encouraged everyone to listen to his podcast. That one was originally posted on Friday and still remains on his profile. It seems to refer to the latest episode of the ex-couple’s podcast, When Reality Hits — in which he claimed he was not dating anyone at the moment (despite rumors). Still, he insisted he had the green light to explore other options and implied Brittany was already seeing someone new amid their separation. So, perhaps that tracks with this alleged quickly-deleted tweet?! On the pod, Jax dished:

“That is not to say Brittany isn’t doing what she’s doing. I know it’s not out there what she is doing, but she’s doing her own thing, too.”

So, again, if this new tweet is real, it seems like he’s just doubling down on his claims! For the record, the co-parents announced their split in February, so that would mean that Britt has allegedly been dating someone new almost this whole time. Wow! She’s definitely keeping it on the down low because she hasn’t been linked to anyone — much unlike the other Vanderpump Rules alum!

Also, if the bar owner thought exposing his estranged wife would get him any love from the fans, well, he was dead wrong! Social media users are standing firmly on his ex’s side, arguing:

“jax literally cheated on her multiple times and has the nerve to try and rally the troops against her… loser just wants sympathy” “Does Jax really think anyone is going to feel bad for him or take his side after EVERYTHING he has done to like EVERYONE he knows. BOY BYE.” “Deflection deflection deflection. He IS THE WHOLE PROBLEM!”

Oof!

TBH, Brittany is the one who left. She has every right to sleep around while they sort things out. Plus, in the aforementioned podcast episode, Jax said they both agreed that they could date. So, this is all just super shady of him! He’s clearly trying to make her the villain now — even though she’s done nothing wrong!

Thoughts? Who do U think Brittany’s hooking up with? Sound OFF (below)!

