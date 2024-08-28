Brittany Cartwright Enjoys Night Out With The Valley Co-Star Hours After Filing For Divorce From Jax Taylor!

Got A Tip?

Brittany Cartwright Enjoys Night Out With The Valley Co-Star Hours After Finally Filing For Divorce From Jax Taylor!

Brittany Cartwright is starting her single era with a bang!

Hours after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor on Tuesday, the 35-year-old reality star was spotted out with her close friend and The Valley co-star Zack Wickham. The pair enjoyed dinner at the Japanese restaurant Taisho in Sherman Oaks, California. And if you expected Brittany to be down in the dumps about the end of her five-year marriage to Jax, think again! In the photos, the momma was all smiles during the outing. She also looked HAWT AF!

For the hangout session, the Vanderpump Rules alum rocked a blue midi-dress. She accessorized with gold hoops, black heels, and a brown Louis Vuitton purse. Check out the entire look (below):

Hell yes, Brittany!!!

She looks amazing and so happy here! We guess that is what happens when you’re finally free and getting your “sparkle back” after years with a man like Jax Taylor! We hope Brittany continues to shine bright during this next chapter of her life! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Brittany Cartwright/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Bravo YouTube]

Aug 28, 2024 11:48am PDT

