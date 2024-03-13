VPR Cast ‘Heard’ Rumors About Jax Taylor Cheating On Brittany Cartwright MONTHS Ago?

The Vanderpump Rules cast could’ve called this separation a long time ago!

On Tuesday’s new episode of the Bravo reality series, co-stars Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Kristina Kelly were all gossiping, trying to figure out how Ariana Madix stayed with Tom Sandoval so long before Scandoval broke when Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s cheating scandal came into play!

As Perezcious readers know, Brittany just called things off with her husband, revealing that she’s moved into a rental home to get some space and protect her “mental health” amid marriage troubles. Considering Jax has cheated in the past, lots of people suspected he may have stepped out of the relationship again, though nothing has been confirmed yet. But while this story only just broke late last month, it appears the VPR gang has known something was wrong for a hella long time!

In the new episode, Scheana insisted nobody knows what it’s like to be in an unhappy relationship except for the people involved, musing:

“You don’t really know until you’re in it. You can’t judge because you don’t know. Look at Jax and Brittany! They were married and had a baby! I could not believe that when they did.”

That’s when Katie spilled the tea, sharing:

“There’s still stories about him running around town.”

Both Lala and Scheana confirmed they’d “heard” the stories as well, with the Give Them Lala host exclaiming:

“It’s beyond.”

Yikes! No other details were shared, but the couple’s relationship issues are expected to take center stage on their new show, The Valley. So, hopefully, we’ll get some answers soon.

As for the Pump Rules crew, did they know Jax was being allegedly unfaithful and kept it a secret from Brittany?? ‘Cause if so, they’re all hypocrites for hating on Tom Schwartz who reportedly did the same thing to protect his bestie! Or maybe Brittany knew about the rumors and let it slide… until it was too much? That would be sad, but at least it would let her pals off the hook! Either way, the VPR stars are probably happy she finally dumped his ass! LOLz!

