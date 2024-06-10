Jax Taylor Parties With Girls & Shots In Vegas After Claiming To Be 'Working Things Out' With Brittany Cartwright!

Hypocrite much?? Jax Taylor was seen partying in Las Vegas over the weekend amid his messy split from Brittany Cartwright, and considering how he’s been spouting off in the press, well…

On Saturday, The Valley star and his former Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz were seen behind the bar at Mandalay Bay’s Daylight Beach Club in Sin City. Lots of guests were gathered around as Jax served up drinks and took shots. He was notably seen mingling with bikini-clad fans… right after saying he was “working things out” with his estranged wife, who was nowhere to be found. Oof!

Jax kept it casual in an all-black outfit and sunglasses while Tom wore a bandana and long-sleeved shirt for the event. Ch-ch-check out pictures from their bartending gig (below)!

As Perezcious readers know, this sighting comes just days after the reality star took to his X (Twitter) account with a photo of Brittany and their son Cruz in bed. When a fan wondered if that meant they were “back together,” he said of their relationship status:

“we are working things out”

He also tried to reassure fans their dramatic breakup, as seen on the Bravo series finale, was “filmed months ago,” implying that maybe things had changed since cameras stopped rolling. But almost in the same breath, he SLAMMED Britt for supposedly “sleeping with” another man “for the past 4 months.” She’s yet to go public with a fling, but in a recent episode of the couple’s joint podcast, When Reality Hits, Jax revealed that they are both allowed to date while they figure out their marriage problems. So he was just throwing her under the bus for no reason! And now after this solo sighting?? Well, it’s hard to know if they’re really working things out or not! Or if he deserves it, tbh…

Mind you, it’s quite inneresting to see Jax throwing back shots considering that was a MAJOR reason for their split! Countless times on The Valley, he was seen bad-mouthing his partner for her drinking habits, even ripping into her at times when she was simply sick and denied drinking. He claimed she couldn’t be a good parent and have a fun night out, but we guess the same rules don’t apply to him?? Regardless if his son was even in Vegas with him, his double standards are on full display! Just saying!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

