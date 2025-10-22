Brittany Cartwright Shows Her New Boobs After Breast Reduction Surgery -- And Calls Out Jax Taylor Over It!

Well, well, well! Look who’s back and looking SNATCHED!

Brittany Cartwright just served us a hot plate of “new era, new boobs” and we are eating it up!

The Vanderpump Rules turned The Valley star gave fans a full look at her post-op transformation following a recent breast reduction surgery and tummy tuck. And honey, this is not your average mommy makeover. Nope. This is Brittany reclaiming her body AND her independence after ditching not only ex Jax Taylor, but also the D-cups he bought her back in the day.

Miss Cartwright took to Instagram on Monday very much NOT hiding her surgery results. The 36-year-old posted a mirror selfie in a tight black tank looking sleek, glowing, and clearly feeling herself. And the caption was a moment, too! Ch-ch-check it all out (below):

“Almost 3 weeks postop! I’m feeling a little sore and still swollen but I’m doing amazing and getting better everyday! I’m so happy with my decision, do whatever makes you happy with your own body and lift other women up always! Everyone may not take the route I chose and I truly believe a woman’s body is incredible no matter what and deserves all the love!”

OKAY QUEEN!!! That’s a mic drop.

And let’s not forget, Jax was the mastermind behind those original implants. VPR fans will remember when he basically pushed Brittany into a D-cup when she was thinking of going smaller. So, when a fan asked in the comments of that post if she’d gotten rid of “Jax’s implants,” Brittany didn’t hesitate:

“I did!”

Welp!

And the Bravosphere is here for it, too! Tamra Judge gushed:

“You look amazing always. Hope you feel back to normal soon.”

Kristen Doute went full-throttle hype mode with:

“I said DAYUMMMMMM! So sparkly inside and out.”

And Scheana Shay offered a simple but powerful:

“Yes girl!”

We love to see a comeback, and this Kentucky gal just gave us one with cleavage, class, and a clap back.

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Brittany Cartwright/Instagram]