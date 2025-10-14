Brittany Cartwright Reveals She Split From Boyfriend Brandon Hanson: 'I'm Single, Tell Your Friends'

Brittany Cartwright is single again!

After only two months of dating, the reality star confirmed on the latest episode of her When Reality Hits podcast that she and Brandon Hanson are over! The breakup news came up when a fan asked if he paid for her mommy makeover, in which she underwent abdominal reconstruction, liposuction, a tummy tuck, a breast lift, as well as getting smaller implants. Wow!

But according to Brittany, Brandon did NOT shell out any money for her surgeries! In fact, she slid in there to say that they are no longer together:

“Oh my god. Absolutely not. Nobody paid for my surgery but me, all me. I decided everything I wanted to do, for me. And, little side note, I’m single. We actually did not last. We were very good friends before we started dating. It was kind of like a whirlwind relationship. It went into the public way sooner than we ever would have wanted it to.”

The Valley star blamed the long distance for the breakup:

“We still care a lot about each other. It ended amicably, but I just could not do the long distance and he’s got a lot of obligations with his three kids and jobs, and we lived three hours away, so it was just too tough to keep it going. We really cared about each other. Hopefully, we can remain friends, but it’s just something I didn’t see that was going to be able to continue in the future.”

Did the breakup also have something to do with those cheating allegations from his wife? Hmm. Brittany didn’t say, but she added:

“So, your girl is single and definitely nobody paid for my surgery but me. I’m a boss baby, boss bitch. I got this, all by myself and I’m happy. I still got a lot of healing to do, a lot of learning to do, so I think being single for a little bit longer is what’s best for me.”

Noting their romance was a “short one,” she shared that she thinks being single is “what’s best for me” at the moment:

“So wish him the best, wish everything the best. It just wasn’t for me, it just didn’t work out. So I’m single, tell your friends.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised by the split? Tell us in the comments!

