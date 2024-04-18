Brittany Cartwright BLASTS Troll Who Body Shamed Her Over Chest Size -- & Ex Jax Taylor Reacts!

Brittany Cartwright effortlessly shut down a hater!

The Valley star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share behind-the-scenes photos of her on set in a black corset gown that showed off her stunning figure. But one troll in the comment section thought otherwise — and they had the audacity to share their unwanted opinion publicly! Per People, in a since-deleted comment, a troll wrote:

“Babe those boobs are too big. They make you heavier than you even are”

So rude!

The Vanderpump Rules alum called out the critic, clapping back:

“Could you imagine me going on your page and commenting on your body? Yes my boobs are big, cool.”

LOLz! Love the sass!

But she’s right! It’s crazy that so many so-called fans find it acceptable to body shame others online! The 35-year-old reality star was clearly feeling herself, no need to be cruel! See the post (below):

Thankfully, she has other supporters who were eager to share their praises of the new snapshots, chiming in:

“you’ve been glowing!!!!!” “You are so beautiful inside and out Brittany!” “You are absolutely GORGEOUS”

Even her estranged husband Jax Taylor (who paid for those breast implants) showed his support, replying:

“ “

Sweet! But also very ironic! One of the reasons the couple is in the middle of a messy separation right now is because their sex life went down the drain! The mother of one previously told Us Weekly:

“Keeping things romantic and spicy is how you make it work. If we’re going to make it 20 years, we have to keep this up but it’s already dwindled so much. It was messing with my confidence — why is he not coming on to me? I felt like I wasn’t good enough. If you start to feel like your partner doesn’t want you and they’re also being mean to you, it’s like, ‘What am I doing here?’ I’m basically living with a roommate. I hit my breaking point.”

Ugh!! In a recent episode of her new Bravo series, she elaborated:

“Jax can be really hard on me. He kind of puts me down a lot whether it’s about if I go out and have a girls’ night and don’t feel good the next day or the way I look. Your partner is supposed to lift you up and make you feel good about yourself and I feel like he’s doing the opposite to me right now.”

At least he wasn’t s**tting on her looks now! But while we love to see the support, his flame emoji is obviously too little, too late! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

