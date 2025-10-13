Justin Trudeau's Ex-First Lady Posts Cryptic Breakup Message After Those Hot Katy Perry Hookup Photos!

Justin Trudeau‘s ex-wife has a message about love. But considering the timing…

In case you didn’t see the pics that have been plastered everywhere — the former Canadian PM and Katy Perry are totally ON! And we mean on top of each other! The pop star and her new beau were spotted on her yacht all loved up and touchy. We mean, full on making-out right there for the world to see! Despite claims they’re keeping their relationship private, they didn’t mind some maritime PDA! Maybe they figured what happens in international waters…

Obviously Sophie Trudeau has to have seen the photos. So when she shared a video talking about love on her Instagram — and specifically about letting love go? Folks noticed! The former Canadian First Lady said in the short clip:

“Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept. The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right? Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go.”

Damn. Poignant.

But also… spicy? Considering the timing? It’s hard not to imagine she’s thinking about her husband of many years and his famous new lady…

The 50-year-old continued:

“But, love was never about possession, it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson. A single smile can echo across a lifetime, grief also lives there. I lost my dad in the past year, and I feel that with grief also comes grace.”

She wrapped up by saying:

“So maybe, love’s deepest teaching is this: to stand open hearted in the face of impermanence. We honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it in a way.”

Wow. A beautiful sentiment. She even added more in her post’s caption:

“Nothing we love is meant to be kept forever. People, places, moments — they’re all meant to be lived, not possessed. The beauty is in the being there: in the shared laugh, the quiet glance, the heartbeat of a place before it changes. Connection isn’t something we hold — it’s something we feel while it’s here. That’s the real magic: presence. Let yourself love what’s here, without trying to make it stay.”

See the full post (below):

“They’re all meant to be lived, not possessed” and “let yourself love what’s here, without trying to make it stay” seem like VERY clear messages to her ex. Of course, she and Justin called it quits back in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. It couldn’t have been easy to let go of that kind of connection… But it seems like Sophie is trying her best.

What do U think about her video, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Sophie Trudeau/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]