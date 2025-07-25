Brock Davies Breaks Silence About Cheating On Scheana Shay -- Says He Was A 'Coward'!

Brock Davies is speaking out for the first time about his affair.

One of the biggest bombshells to come out of Scheana Shay‘s new memoir, My Good Side, was that her husband cheated on her when they lived in San Diego during the pandemic — and while the Vanderpump Rules alum was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon! Ugh! Scheana only found out about the affair due to Scandoval in 2023 and didn’t tell anyone about the betrayal, not even some of her closest friends, until a few years later.

We heard her side of the story first, but now it is Brock’s turn. In a candid conversation on the Scheananigans podcast on Friday, the former personal trainer broke his silence about the infidelity, and he didn’t hold back. Brock insisted to Scheana there was nothing romantic between him and the other woman — it was just sex:

“I minimized what it was. It was a sexual affair. There was no dating. There was no courting. It was just purely that meet up. And then we had sex. And it happened multiple times.”

According to the former rugby player, the affair took place “over a three week span,” and he “felt horrible about it.” He recalled:

“I was like, ‘This is not okay, I’m not doing this.’”

So, he ended things. However, as you know, he didn’t come clean about the cheating right away! He waited to tell Scheana. Brock explained he “compartmentalized” it in his brain, a skill he developed over the years, and “forgot about it” until over a year later. By that point, he and Scheana had Summer. They got married. He was living a happy life. But when they returned to San Diego and ran into friends one year after the affair ended, everything came rushing back to him:

“That was the reminder of like, damn, that’s my destructive actions might cost me everything. And then since then, it was just been building up and building up. And then eventually, [I] ended up telling you.”

In her memoir, Scheana claimed a big reason Brock told her he cheated was because of the massive controversy surrounding their co-star Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Rachel Leviss behind Ariana Madix’s back. At the time, there was a lot of talk about the cast. There were even rumors going around that Brock cheated on Scheana with Rachel. That did not happen. However, the speculation is what eventually pushed him to tell the truth. Basically, he didn’t want to risk getting exposed!

That said, Brock insists it was more than just Scandoval that influenced him to divulge the secret:

“The Scandoval was fire on the flame, but the pressure I felt from being in San Diego, writing that letter.”

Brock wrote a letter a year after the affair to express his emotions and go into detail about what exactly happened. He kept it to himself, but eventually shared it with his wife when coming clean. He elaborated:

“I remember I wrote the letter and it just carried with me. And every day it just got bigger and bigger and bigger. And the weight was heavier and heavier. And Scandoval on the side of it all was an element, but it wasn’t the core reason. I remember going to the gym and it was just trying to convince myself, if you want to be a better version of yourself, you have to have it.”

The reality star continued:

“And what I was listening to, it was like a speech and it was just about having tough conversations. And so I realized that in order for me to actually have a healthy relationship with you, one based on complete honesty, I needed to address this. I’ve already addressed with you with my ex and everything like that, and this was the one thing that was hanging over me. It burned a hole in my heart. It really did. And then I knew that I had to tell you. And that was even the hardest thing.”

Why did he cheat? As Scheana wrote in the memoir, Brock “was scared about being a father again.” He is currently estranged from his older kids, Winter and Eli, whom he shares with his ex-wife. Fans have a lot of opinions about his strained relationship with his other children, often calling him a “bad dad.” And he believed them back then:

“I didn’t know how to handle that at all. Inherently, I always deflected to the worst version of myself. I was scared of being a parent again. I believed what I read. I believed I was a bad dad. I believed a lot of that stuff. And I just used that as an easy way out.”

Being afraid to become a dad does not mean you cheat on your pregnant partner. WTF.

Brock stressed that a lot of his destructive behaviors stem from his childhood. He shared that he experienced a lot of “instability” growing up as he attended 15 different schools, which created a need for him to be “super focused” on his achievements. This also turned him into an “egomaniac”:

“I needed to find my value in my achievements. And I detached from a lot of my emotions easily. I minimized a lot of my destructive qualities and characters, my actions. I just shrugged off [the consequences.]”

But ultimately, Brock recognized that there is no excuse. What he did was so wrong, and he was simply a “coward” and “selfish,” saying:

“I was just protecting myself, you know. I was an absolute coward. That man was a coward. He wasn’t thinking about protecting you. He was just thinking about protecting himself, saving his face. Going back to what I was doing, I would just minimize my actions and compartmentalize it and put it in a box. But in this situation, I wrote it in a letter and then tried to forget about it. And I believe that I was never going to do it again and we could just move past this. And I was just saving face, I think, at the end of the day. It was selfish. It was a self-preservation tactic, you could say.”

Wow…

What are your thoughts about Brock’s explanation for the affair, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

