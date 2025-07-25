Got A Tip?

One Of Scheana Shay's Famous Hookups Is Chiming In About Her Book!

Scheana Shay’s old flame is weighing in on her new book!

In her memoir, My Good Side, the reality star revealed a long list of celebrities she’s gotten with over the years — some pretty hot hookups that no one knew about! And one of the names on it was Desperate Housewives and John Tucker Must Die actor Jesse Metcalfe! Yes, really! According to Scheana, they dated in 2007, shortly after he left rehab. He entered a treatment facility in March of that year to “deal with alcohol issues,” his rep said.

While the pair “had a great time together,” Scheana said, they “eventually we grew apart” and things “faded out” in the summer of 2008. And that’s that! Some guys probably aren’t thrilled that the VPR alum talked about their romance (most likely John Mayer). But Jesse? He isn’t stressing over it!

On the misSPELLING podcast last week, Tori Spelling brought up that Jesse was in Scheana’s book. To which he replied:

“I know. She spoke highly of me, which was nice.”

Jesse thought Tori was “breaking that news” to his girlfriend, Helene Immel, who was listening to the recording, and said:

“I tried to keep that from her.”

Well, the cat is out the bag now! He then noted it was a “long time ago, 20 years ago,” adding:

“We were dating. I mean, overall, it was pretty brief, but we were seeing each other on a regular basis.”

He revealed they “met through a mutual friend who happened to be her boss.”

“So her boss and I went to the same gym. And he had mentioned that she thought I was handsome, and we ended up going out, and the rest is history.”

At least Scheana had only great things to say about Jesse! We can’t say the same about the other guys mentioned… like her cheating hubby!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Jesse Metcalfe/Scheana Shay/Instagram]

Jul 24, 2025 17:20pm PDT

