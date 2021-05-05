Brody Jenner & Ex Kaitlynn Carter Open Up About Her Miley Cyrus Rebound In Hills: New Beginnings Teaser!

Brody Jenner got real about his feelings over ex Kaitlynn Carter dating Miley Cyrus shortly after their breakup.

In a sneak peek at season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, the 37-year-old reality star admitted he had been “in shock” over Kaitlynn’s relationship with a woman. And while he did not mention the pop star by name, it was clear he had been referring to his ex’s former flame!

Related: Liam Hemsworth Shames Miley Cyrus For Twerking In Resurfaced 2019 Clip!

As you may recall, the TV personality was first linked to the Wrecking Ball singer after she split from Brody in 2019. At the time, Miley had also just announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth. Kaitlynn and Miley were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Lake Como, Italy that August, but sadly, the relationship was short-lived. The two called it quits the next month in September.

Now, in the new teaser, Brody alluded to the very-public dalliance, saying:

“After we had our split, it was obviously tough for both of us. She got into a relationship with somebody, and I didn’t find out until I saw it in the press.”

We mean, she doesn’t have to tell him about any entanglements that happened after they broke up, just saying! He continued:

“But after some time had passed, I realized this is where our lives were going. We’re going to be separated, we’re not gonna be together, but let’s still be in each other’s lives. Let’s still maintain a friendship and a love. We’ve been able to do that.”

That is good to hear!

While meeting up for a play date with their dogs, the former couple chatted to each other about the end of their romance with Kaitlynn specifically thanking her ex-husband for taking some of the breakup responsibility. She expressed:

“I feel like throughout the course of our breakup, there has been so much speculation about why we broke up. We’ve never talked about it publicly, other than, ‘We weren’t lining up. Things weren’t right.’ Granted, you drinking was not the only reason, but I just appreciated when you said that the other night and just took some responsibility in front of everyone.”

However, the conversation took a turn when Brody revealed he felt caught off guard by her fling with a woman. He explained:

“The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because, in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever.”

Perhaps Carter just wasn’t ready to tell him?! The New Hampshire native even interjected, telling Brody how his words were “totally unfair,” to which he replied:

“We had some fun, but you said to me you weren’t into girls.”

Kaitlynn then explained how she “had never met somebody” she felt “into” before her coupling with Miley. While Brody acknowledged the statement, he mentioned that:

“It was a shock for me and for a lot of people that saw that.”

What do you want her to say, Brody? Sometimes feelings can also just come out of nowhere! Ch-ch-check out the full teaser (below):

Will U be tuning in just to hear more of this breakup drama, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Miley Cyrus/Instagram & MTV Reality/YouTube]