Liam Hemsworth Shames Miley Cyrus For Twerking In Resurfaced 2019 Clip!

What’s worse than a disapproving ex? A disapproving husband!

Thanks to a dedicated fan, we now know that Liam Hemsworth didn’t exactly appreciate Miley Cyrus’ antics at the tail end of their relationship, including when they were on the red carpet at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

In the resurfaced clip (which you can watch HERE), the Aussie actor appeared to be a bit irritated with his then-wife as the superstar singer started twerking during their Access Hollywood interview. When Miley proceeded to grind her booty up against her man, Liam grumbled:

“Let’s not do that here. We’re on the carpet.”

Um… awkward!

Like a bird forced back into its cage, Miley, who looked a bit hurt, stopped twerking and motioned to leave with her then-hubby, but not before giving the camera a rueful look as they moved on.

Related: Miley Sparks Romance Rumors After Being Spotted At LA Bar With Yungblud!

Interestingly, the incident took place just two months after the on-off pair tied the knot — and this display definitely doesn’t read as happy newlyweds. As it turned out, this awk on camera moment was only foreshadowing the pair’s breakup, which went down six months later.

As fans know, the exes had dated on and off for nearly a decade. They originally got engaged in 2012 before splitting in September 2013 — only to reconcile again two years later. After their Malibu home burned down in 2018, the pair finally decided to get hitched, but tying the knot turned out to be the undoing of their relationship.

The Hannah Montana star reflected on their brief marriage in a December 2020 interview, explaining that after losing “everything” in the destruction, she did whatever she could to hang onto the one thing she had left: Liam. She told Howard Stern at the time:

“I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married [before the fire]… I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will. [But] there was too much conflict. When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

The Black Mirror actress further reflected on their marriage in an interview with Rolling Stone that same month, musing:

“The fire did what I couldn’t do for myself. It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose. And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.”

Based on this clip, and Miley’s words, it really does seem like these two are ultimately better off apart. Do U agree, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]