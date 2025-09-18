Brooks Nader Calls Out 'Creepy' Gleb Savchenko For DWTS Diss!

Ok, Brooks Nader — this is pretty funny!

ICYMI, the Love Thy Nader star and Gleb Savchenko were partners on Dancing With The Stars season 33. While coupled up on the show, they were also coupled up behind the scenes, which made for a BIG mess! The stars split in April after nearly a year of dating and it’s been bitter between ever since.

Recently, Gleb has been making the rounds to promote the new season of the ballroom show AND his new dance pairing in Hilaria Baldwin. The performer told People he was excited for “zero drama” this time around:

“I’m most looking forward to just enjoying work and dance. Finally I have a partner that I can go out there and dance [with] and really enjoy and not try to figure out the routine of like, ‘Okay let me just hide all of your minuses and bring out the pluses.’ We can actually go out there and create something. I can create something that will be hopefully an incredible routine and tell the story through dance. That’s what I’m all about and that’s what Hilaria brings to the floor.”

OUCH!

FWIW, Hilaria is a former ballroom dancer and Brooks, well, is NOT.

SOOOO, on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen Wednesday, Nader got her revenge. When asked if she saw the comments, Brooks shared:

“I have nothing to say about him. He is a completely creepy person. I had no chance. I was f***ed, literally and physically, from the start when I went on that show. I had no chance at having good choreo because he was humping me the whole time.”

LMAO!

See the clip (below):

This season of DWTS is already full of drama — and this is just adding to it! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

