Challengers IRL? Brooks Nader Was Reportedly Dating Rival Tennis Stars Carlos Alcaraz AND Jannik Sinner During US Open! 

Brooks Nader is done with dating ballroom dancers and has moved on to tennis pros! And yes, we do mean plural!

Months after her messy breakup with Gleb Savchenko, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was dating not one but two tennis players! And they are archrivals! It is like the Challengers IRL! A source told Page Six on Thursday that Brooks was seeing the two male finalists, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, during the 2025 US Open! She even came to support both her guys at the tournament!

Brooks was spotted sitting front row at Carlos’ match against Arthur Rinderknech on August 31. When he and Jannik made it to the finals on September 7, where was the reality star? Sitting in the stands with her sister, Sarah Jane Nader, as both her lovers went head-to-head! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Oh, Brooks is so messsssy for this! Carlos ultimately beat Jannik. Did the Hulu personality celebrate with the winner or go home to console the loser? It’s a tough spot to be in when you’re playing deuces, huh!

For those who don’t know, rumors of Brooks dating a few athletes started late last month. While promoting the new reality show Love Thy Nader on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio, her sisters teased that she had “a little roster” of suitors following the cheating drama with Gleb. Grace Ann Nader said her big sister was seeing guys from “every field and court” — and “not the NBA” kind. She then dropped a massive clue and revealed his name, “rhymes with winner.” And you know what rhymes with winner? Sinner, as in Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner! Grace added:

“There are many players in the game.”

Damn! So much for a sister keeping her secrets! She is way too chatty about Brooks’ love life, something the 28-year-old model didn’t appreciate! She fired back:

“Stop talking! I’m going to punch you when we get home already.”

We know those two did not make it home before an argument broke out! They totally fought in the car on the way there! Oof!

Because Grace Ann basically spilled the beans, the questions about Brooks’ new beau continued to come up! Jimmy Kimmel then straight-up asked if she was dating Jannik, to which she replied:

“Is this, like, an interrogation? I’m so scared right now. You’re close… you’re warm.”

Jimmy was definitely on the right track! He was missing the fact that there was another player in the mix! Grace Ann, of course, couldn’t keep her lips sealed about Brooks! She dropped a shocking twist and told E! the DWTS alum is with Carlos! She said:

“Dating is such a loose term, but I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

Grace probably should’ve phrased it as the “men of the hour!” Lolz!

What are your reactions to Brooks’ romances, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brooks Nader/Instagram, MEGA/WENN, Challengers/Frenesy Film Company]