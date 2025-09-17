Dancing With The Stars Is A 'S**t Show' This Season! Inside ALL The Backstage Drama...

The new season of Dancing With The Stars is here, and though the show must go on… it’s not easy to cut a rug AND sweep the drama under it! So the Season 34 tea is already starting to spill out, and it does NOT taste good so far!

We already heard Hilaria Baldwin was being a diva from her first step — and was furious she got paired with Gleb Savchenko instead of newcomer (and Taylor Swift backup dancer) Jan Ravnik. You can read more about that alleged s**t-fit HERE. But there’s apparently more! Much more!

Insiders at the show told DailyMail.com on Tuesday that all hell is breaking loose, with one declaring:

“This season is a s**t show.”

OMG what?! Why?? Apparently because of the celebs they chose! The source claimed:

“They chose a few stars — and I use that term loosely — who just don’t want to put in the work. Some just don’t seem as committed as others have in the past.”

Like who for instance? Well, first off Corey Feldman! The source said:

“Yes, Corey is one of them. It takes work to win Dancing with the Stars. Rehearsals, practice, really immersing yourself, and a few people don’t seem to want to do that.”

What’s up with the Gremlins star? Apparently he was a no-show for the crucial first few days of rehearsal!

A curious fan asked his partner Jenna Johnson last week why there hadn’t already been videos of them getting started. She told them:

“So many people have been like, ‘Where are your TikToks with Corey? What’s happening?’ To be completely honest, I actually haven’t seen him since Good Morning America.”

The GMA reveal?? That was on September 3 — so Corey hadn’t shown up for FIVE DAYS?!? Thankfully he finally did, and they did post together. So… what was going on with him??

Well, Perezcious readers know all about his issues with Charlie Sheen. In short, he has maintained for years that his late pal, fellow child star Corey Haim, told him Sheen raped him when he was just 13 years old. And yet, Charlie’s full redemption story, with his memoir and documentary, have gone off without a hitch. And that’s put Feldman in a dark place. Another insider said:

“The only drama that Corey is feeling right now is dealing with all the Charlie Sheen news. This new outlook that people are seeing of Charlie really has been upsetting for Corey.”

Yeah, we bet!

But other pros have been “demoralized” by their celeb partners this year, too! A third insider complained:

“Dancing with the Stars is a workplace. People don’t realize that, but this is just like an office job.”

That doesn’t just mean you need to clock in! It also means there’s some Machiavellian politics going on…

“There are favorites and bosses and office politics. And sometimes you don’t agree with your boss’ choices.”

And there are also favors owed! They suggested pro Ezra Sosa had been given a raw deal by being paired with Anna Delvey, who was known for being a criminal and NOT a “star.” So he was paired with Jordan Chiles this year because “producers felt bad for him and gave him a gymnast as their peace offering.”

But most of the pros aren’t so lucky! The insider says the only real “standouts” among the other celebs are Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and The Parent Trap fave Elaine Hendrix — with the rest being “meh”!

“It’s fun to watch a trainwreck, but it sucks for the pro who is paired with them. It’s demoralizing to be given someone who isn’t going to try, or has no chance. You feel like you’re being set up to fail. And you have to go out there and smile really big and hope that a miracle happens, and then just hope that the next season will be better. It’s not always fun.”

Some of the lack of preparedness may be because the cast was only finalized at the last minute…

Sources tell DM that Jordon Hudson was meant to be one of the celebs, only for negotiations to fall through unexpectedly!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JordOn Hudson (@jordon)

A fourth insider explained:

“Jordon was meant to be on the show and they were pushing for it for some time. The producers knew they struck gold getting her but they couldn’t get on the same page.”

Bill Belichick‘s controversial girlfriend/one-woman management team being difficult and making demands? Perish the thought, darling!

“Jordon mentioned she wasn’t interested in doing certain interviews and she wanted to control loads, including picking her dance partner and when to practice, so she could attend games with Bill. She also didn’t like the direction that Dancing wanted to take her story because it seemed to be all about controversy and she wasn’t interested in making it all about her and Bill.”

Girl! It is the only reason anyone cares about anything you do!

Judge Derek Hough previously told the outlet someone had dropped out at the last minute, saying:

“It would’ve been a little messy, I’ll tell you that.”

No doubt! Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui was tapped as her replacement just TWO DAYS before the cast announcement!

How bad is it really? Is it as disastrous as they’re making it sound?? Watch the premiere and tell us what YOU think!!!

[Image via GMA/YouTube.]