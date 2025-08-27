Got A Tip?

Brooks Nader Drops SHOCKING Bedroom Confession About Ex Gleb Savchenko!

Brooks Nader shocking bedroom confession

Brooks Nader isn’t shy when it comes to talking about her sex life with ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko!

Fans may recall the pair sparked dating rumors during Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. They were super flirty with each other and were even caught kissing backstage. While neither confirmed nor denied the relationship at the time, it was just too obvious — everyone knew they were a couple! What we didn’t know, though, was how quickly their romance began on the show!

During the premiere episode of her new reality show Love Thy Nader, the 28-year-old model revealed to her younger sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane that she and Gleb got down and dirty THE VERY FIRST DAY THEY MET! Wow! She confessed:

“He was in me Day One!”

Whoo! Get it, girl! That is so hot…

However, her siblings likely weren’t thrilled about the bedroom confession! And that’s because they thought Brooks was moving way too fast with the professional ballroom dancer, especially as she informed them he was moving into their NYC apartment “indefinitely.” Mary said:

“It’s a very hot and heavy relationship.”

To which Brooks fired back:

“So? That’s hot and sexy. I met my ex-husband when I was 19 years old. I was with him until I was 27, and going from that to the hottest guy I’ve ever seen in my entire life… we have the craziest, wildest sex ever.”

Good for her! Except, of course… We do know how both those relationships ended now…

Mary felt the reality star is “so blinded by love, which is love bombing,” that she was ignoring the red flags. Brooks refused to listen, though:

“He dotes on me, he worships me, and it’s a bad thing? It sounds amazing.”

If only Brooks listened to her sisters! Gleb allegedly cheated on her, and they broke up because of it! Guess he was in someone else Day Two? Oof!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Brooks Nader/Gleb Savchenko/Instagram]

Aug 27, 2025 16:40pm PDT

