Texas Brothers Allegedly Beat Stepfather To Death For Sexually Abusing Their Sister

Two Texas brothers are accused of beating their stepfather to death after learning that he allegedly sexually abused their 9-year-old half-sister.

According to reports, Alejandro Trevino (above, left), 18, his brother, Christian Trevino (above, middle), and the boys’ friend Juan Eduardo Melendez (above, right), 18, were arrested on suspicion of the killing of Gabriel Quintanilla, 42, who was found in a McAllen, Texas, field by a farmer on January 20.

According to a homicide complaint obtained by People, the beating went down after the brothers found out Gabriel had been accused of inappropriately touching their half-sister. The altercation reportedly started at a Pharr trailer park between the two brothers and Quintanilla and then continued at a nearby apartment complex.

The complaint said a third attack occurred, and this one was final; Quintanilla was put into the bed of a white Ford F-150 and driven to the field in McAllen, where he was later found dead. He had suffered trauma to the head.

During a Tuesday press conference, Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey said Quintanilla had previously been accused of continuous sexual abuse of a minor between 2014 and 2016, stating:

“That was over an unrelated case that we were made aware of in 2019, involving someone else, another victim.”

The chief said detectives had enough evidence to secure a warrant against Quintanilla, but weren’t able to find him, adding:

“The detectives went out to look for Quintanilla at that time and were unable to find him. They searched his last known residence, they went to his mother’s residence multiple times. He was being elusive, obviously, and hiding from us.”

Alejandro is facing charges of aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. Christian and Juan Eduardo face capital murder and aggravated assault charges.

Harvey said they were seeking capital murder charges for the teens because “Quintanilla was kidnapped when he was taken in the back of the F-150 and dropped off somewhere else and then at the scene where they dropped him off the Trevino’s stole some property from Quintanilla.” He added:

“Our job is to present a case and get the facts to the district attorney’s office and they will present the case at another time. We are still investigating that and that is why it is still open to provide even more facts to the district attorney in order to have the case they need to pursue whatever the charges they want to pursue.”

All three are being held in Hidalgo County Jail.

