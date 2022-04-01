Bruce Willis' Wife & Daughter Thank Fans For 'Prayers' Following Actor’s Aphasia Diagnosis

The Willis family is feeling the love.

Just one day after announcing that Bruce Willis will be “stepping away” from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impacts his “cognitive abilities,” the Die Hard alum’s wife Emma Heming Willis is opening up again on Instagram. Emma took to her IG Story on Thursday to thank fans for their outpouring of love and support following Bruce’s health battle, saying:

“Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

How sweet. We cannot imagine how difficult it must be for the family right now. Seeing just how deeply loved and respected Bruce is among his peers and film lovers must have been so heartwarming.

Scout Willis, 30, one of Bruce’s daughters whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, certainly thinks so since she expressed on the ‘gram:

“Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn’t know how it would be received, there is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world. I’d hoped for some love and compassion, I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday. It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that’s brings tears as I write this. I am so grateful for your love, I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday.”

Such a sweet father-daughter pic!

These updates come after the family, including the 67-year-old’s other children Rumer, 33, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7, released a joint statement on Wednesday, saying:

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

It’s so sad to learn of the star’s tough medical situation, but we are glad his family is finding comfort in the support of others. That can be so helpful in an otherwise scary and challenging time. Sending so much love their way!

