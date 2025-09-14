Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Reveals How Their Communication Has Evolved Amid His Dementia Battle: ‘We Have Our Own Language’

Emma Heming is opening up about her evolving communication with Bruce Willis.

As we’ve been following, the Die Hard actor is now living in a separate home from Emma and the rest of the family amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia. There, he is receiving ‘round the clock care in an environment dedicated to making him as comfortable and at peace as possible. Emma previously shared that it was “one of the hardest decisions” she’s ever made, but that she made it with him and their young daughters in mind:

“But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

Together, the pair share 13-year-old Mabel and 11-year-old Evelyn.

Emma also revealed that while the Pulp Fiction star is “very mobile,” it’s his “his brain that is failing him” and hindering communication in the traditional sense. But Emma is finding ways to still connect with him.

During an interview with The Sunday Times published on Saturday, the 47-year-old revealed she and the iconic movie star have their “own language.” She shared:

“Bruce and I now have our own language, our own way to be with each other. It’s just about sitting with him, walking with him, listening to him as he tries to verbalize in his own language. Hearing him, validating him.”

At that moment in the interview, she reportedly broke down in tears

“I’m sorry.”

Awww. You can tell how dedicated she is to her husband.

She went on to defend her decision move Bruce into a care home:

“It’s made such a difference for more friends and family to have their own experience with him without it being my home, without me hovering or my anxiety of how to manage the guest and their expectations, and then have to see their reactions.”

That must have been so heavy on her.

As for their daughters, she noted it’s been “hard” for them:

“The girls don’t need him to be this or do that. They have really adapted to his disease and they know how to move around him. It’s beautiful, but it’s hard for them. They miss him.”

Aww.

In her new book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, Emma details how she told the girls about the living adjustment:

“We’ve come to a point in Daddy’s disease where the care he requires is changing. It has to be more tailored to his every need. Daddy would want you to have playdates, sleepovers, and more freedom than you’ve been able to have here. That would make him so happy.”

Our hearts remain with with the Willis family during this unimaginably difficult time. But we’re happy to hear they are still making things work.

