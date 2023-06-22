Vanderpump Rules Meets Breaking Bad!

Give this man another Emmy!

Bryan Cranston was on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, and boy did he DELIVER!

The star of Breaking Bad, what has been called the greatest TV show of all time, performed Ariana Madix‘s crushing monologue from the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules — a show that has the greatest ratings of, well, now!

He straight up cold-reads the part where Ariana really dug into Tom Sandoval over his baffling decisions with Raquel Leviss, and it is just incredible to see. Watch as he leaves host Andy Cohen stunned (below)!

[Image via YouTube/Bravo.]