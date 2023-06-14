Jon Hamm Impersonates James Kennedy On WWHL And It's Actually So Flawless!!

Jon Hamm is a not-so-secret Vanderpump Rules stan! And this impersonation was SPOT ON!

If you thought the world was done talking about Scandoval, think again! On Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, guests Jon and John Slattery joined forces for an epic reenactment of some of James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval‘s best reunion moments!

While standing in front of a green screen, Jon took on the role of James while his former Mad Men co-star played the disgraced Sandoval. The Top Gun: Maverick star began by shouting:

“You’ve always been an opportunist!”

The faux Sandoval clapped back:

“An opportunist? You f**ked Kristen [Doute] to get on the show… you used my condoms — I stood up for you!”

Getting DEEP into character — accent and everything! — Jon replied:

“F**k you! I don’t want you to stick up for me you’re a p**** ass bitch — you’re a clown! Your band sucks d*** you backstabbing h**!”

The 60-year-old then broke character briefly to wonder if his character was supposed to have an English accent as well (guess he’s not a fan!), but Jon quickly got them back on task so he could deliver perhaps the most iconic line of the reunion:

“You’re a worm with a mustache!”

You HAVE to check this out right now (below)!

LOLz!

They nailed it!! And Andy was practically about to fall out of his seat! Jon’s portrayal of James earned BIG praise from fans, who commented on social media:

“the inflection on ‘worm with a mouSTACHE’ was PERFECT!” “John Hamm has seen the reunion too many times. Or how could he bail James like that” “Wtf how did Jon hamm sound EXACTLY like James? The tone of voice and the accent. You can’t tell me he doesn’t watch the show” “I’m dying! Lmfaooo This one is for books! Andy laughing like that. John Hamm nailed it.” “Did Jon Hamm just become the #1 guy in the group!?”

Too funny!! What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Did they crush it? Sound OFF (below)!

