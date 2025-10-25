Bryan Kohberger's Defense Was Going To Force Surviving Roommates To Testify FOR HIM!

You will never believe what Bryan Kohberger’s defense team planned to do if they went to trial for the brutal murders of the four University of Idaho students!

According to an unsealed court filing obtained by People on Friday, the former criminology student had a total of 138 people on his witness list — including the two surviving roommates! Yes, seriously! Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, who were there on the morning of November 13, 2022, when he broke in and killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, may have been forced to testify for him! Whoa! The filing does not list them as potential witnesses but reads instead:

“Bryan C. Kohberger, by and through his attorneys of record, will call the following witness(es) at trial…”

Bethany and Dylan have been traumatized by the man, and he expected to use them to prove he was innocent! What!

The roommates aren’t the only ones Kohberger planned to call in, though! He also wanted Emily Alandt and her boyfriend, Hunter Johnson, to take the stand. Remember, they first arrived at the scene after the massacres. Johnson discovered the four bodies in the morning, at which point he immediately told Dylan and Bethany to leave the Moscow residence so he could check if anyone was hiding in the home. Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend, Jack DuCoeur, was also on the witness list. Interestingly, Kohberger did not list the other two people who went to the house — Ethan’s siblings, Hunter and Maizie Chapin. Hmm. We wonder why…

Kohberger also listed 53 individuals as mitigation witnesses to call to testify during the penalty phase of his trial if he was convicted by a jury. The list included his sisters, Amanda and Melissa Kohberger, his parents, Michael and Maryann Kohberger, and Washington State University professor John Snyder. Huh? It is unknown why Snyder would take the stand for Kohberger since he complained about him following a verbal altercation between them, resulting in the criminology department issuing a warning about the 30-year-old’s conduct.

Ultimately, the case did not go to trial. Kohberger ended up taking a plea deal and pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder – after the prosecutors added Amanda to their witness list. That meant only Emily and Dylan had to face him in court, as they read out emotional statements about losing their friends during his sentencing hearing. Emily read one on behalf of Bethany. Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole in the end.

