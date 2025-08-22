Idaho Murders Bodycam Footage Released! See What Surviving Roommates REALLY Said...

Wow. This wasn’t a piece of evidence we expected to ever see — the bodycam footage of the very first cops to arrive on the scene at the house on King Road…

After four University of Idaho students were murdered on November 13, 2022, the whole world heard about it right away. The crime so brutal, the house was literally dripping blood outside. We’ll never forget that sight.

But even from the start, there was so much the Moscow Police Department was keeping locked down. And that includes the bodycam footage from the first officers on the scene. Well, now, after the guilty plea and sentencing of Bryan Kohberger is all over and done with, they’ve finally decided to release it to the public — though heavily redacted to protect both the victims and the young witnesses.

When the surviving roommates and their friends finally called police the next morning around noon, the scene was a horror show. And in this footage, for the very first time, you can finally get a sense what they were hit with.

The nearly hour-long video includes a walkthrough of the house, though again, that’s heavily edited — with the bloodbath covered up. Something we hadn’t thought about? The cops don’t know if the killer is still on the premises, leading to a much more tense few moments than expected.

That culminates in the cops — who did not have experience with anything like this in their small town — dumbfounded by the sight of the mutilated bodies. One says to the other, unable to keep it together for a moment:

“Dude…”

Followed by something censored. It’s clear they are in over their heads.

The most informative aspect of the new video might be the interviews with the witnesses, including of course the surviving roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke. That’s crucial because of what the Idaho State Police released earlier this week — a report saying Dylan told cops she heard a man’s voice saying:

“It’s OK Kaylee, I’m here for you.”

This seemed to many following the case a confirmation of the theory Kaylee Goncalves was the intended target.

However, the Moscow PD disputed that account, saying Dylan actually told cops she heard:

“It’s OK, I’m here to help you.”

In this footage, we can see the proof — the Moscow PD were correct, Dylan never mentioned the killer saying Kaylee’s name. But she does get some things mixed up, per her later statements. She says they were “dancing” downstairs, then:

“Kaylee went upstairs and she screamed that someone’s in the room. She ran downstairs, and I kept calling her name and she wouldn’t answer.”

Later it was made clear Dylan probably heard Xana Kernodle, and not Kaylee. It doesn’t appear Kaylee ever made it out of the bedroom with Maddie Mogen. It was Xana who ran and fought off Kohberger.

And it was likely Xana who she was talking about hearing “crying” as well:

“I heard someone in the bathroom, and I heard her crying, and I heard some guy saying that ‘you’re gonna be OK, I’m gonna help you.’ And I kept calling her name, but she wasn’t answering.”

Even in her first interview, she says she heard “You’re gonna be OK, I’m gonna help you.” Not Kaylee’s name.

This is also the first time Dylan describes the man she saw when she came out of her room, the mask he wore. She says, on the verge of hysterics now:

“And then I saw the guy. I locked the door and then I ran downstairs… We don’t know what’s going on.”

What we learned later from her texts to roommate Bethany Funke was that all of this was more protracted than it sounds. She locked the door to her room first, trying to contact her friends. Then after some discussion she ran for Bethany’s room.

You can see how shaken the girls are speaking about the terror of the night before. It’s no wonder everything doesn’t come out in a precise and collected manner. But even still, there was never anything about hearing someone say Kaylee’s name. See the interviews, the walk inside the home, everything for yourself (below):

