Bryan Kohberger Faced SO MANY Formal Complaints From Women At His College!

There were so many red flags about Bryan Kohberger… and nothing was ever done.

We learned Monday that even one of the professors in his criminology program — someone who noted they “work with predators” — warned colleagues that if Kohberger ever became a professor himself, he was going to be caught “harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing” his students. Little did that educator know how right they were — only he victimized college girls far sooner and far worse than predicted.

Maybe it was just excellently honed instincts on the part of that professor. Or maybe they read about the many, many complaints young women were making??

Yes, it turns out in the newest unsealed documents on the case from the Idaho State Police, there were multiple formal complaints filed against Kohberger in his short time as a grad student. And by multiple? We mean 13. THIRTEEN!

This was his first semester in the program, meaning he was really only there a bit over three months. So 13 formal complaints is like one per week! When one person complains, maybe it’s a misunderstanding. When a guy has a baker’s dozen complaints? In his first quarter? Individual incidents in which women were made to feel uncomfortable? You have a major problem.

So what did he say? According to the docs obtained by People, some of the women who made the complaints described his behavior. He reportedly:

told a divorced colleague he wouldn’t date her because he doesn’t date “broken women”

asked a deaf girl if “she would be comfortable procreating given the fact she had a disability”

followed a woman to her car

made a female grad student cry with a “very sexist” interaction in which she accused him of “mansplaining”

asked if a woman in a low-cut shirt would be at fault if she got raped

Most of the complaints were described as “rude and belittling behavior toward women.” One staff member said at first she thought he was just awkward — but very soon noticed what the complainants did — a habitual “stating of outspoken discriminatory comments which were homophobic, ableist, xenophobic and misogynistic in nature.” She also told police in her interview:

“He would also stare at people and stand uncomfortably close or ‘lean’ over women, making them very uncomfortable.”

Other students and faculty described him as “creepy,” “odd,” or “weird,” — his “intense stare” and “macho demeanor” were both noted as well.

According to the docs, Kohberger’s behavior was not handled directly at first. Instead, a behavioral expectations training class was mandated for all grad students. Kohberger is said to have sat in the back, staring up at the ceiling with his arms behind his head.

We’d heard before that the future murderer had been investigated for rude behavior towards women. We didn’t realize how extensive the problem was. That is, how bad Kohberger was at hiding his disdain for women so completely. If only there was some way to know just how monstrous his hatred really was. Sadly, we all know men who act like this, and most don’t stalk and murder girls. They’re just horrible to be around.

We can say this for sure — all of this behavior, the misogyny, the victim-blaming, the homophobia… these should ALL be huge red flags for women out there trying to stay safe.

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors

