Bryan Kohberger Twist -- Killer Took Plea Deal After Sister Was Added As Prosecution Witness!

There is a new bombshell twist in the Idaho murders case!

As we previously reported, Bryan Kohberger took a plea deal back in July. He went into court and pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder for stabbing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle to death inside their off-campus home in Moscow nearly three years ago. It was a shocking development as both he and his mother wanted to fight the charges despite the evidence stacked against him. However, he admitted to the crime in exchange for no death penalty. Kohberger was then sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

And it makes you wonder why? Why not take the plea deal months beforehand when he first had the chance to come clean? At the time, sources claimed to Howard Blum, author of When the Night Comes Falling: A Requiem for the Idaho Student Murders, that the public defenders warned Kohberger his family likely would be called to testify if they went to trial, so he chose to give up. And it looks like that theory is not wrong!

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Kohberger’s sister, Amanda, was added to the prosecutor’s witness list. Shockingly, she was the only immediate family member included! What! Considering Kohberger not only allegedly spoke to his mom about the murders, but took a trip with his dad after the crime, you’d think they’d be the first names on the witness list. But no, it was only Amanda. What did she know? We may never find out because days after Bryan took the plea deal. He apparently did not want to face off against her court.

