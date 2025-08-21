Bryan Kohberger's Prison Complaints Revealed -- He Is NOT Having A Good Time Locked Up!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Bryan Kohberger is having such a rough time adjusting to life in prison that he’s officially filed a sexual harassment complaint AND requested a transfer.

So, as we’ve been reporting, the quadruple murderer has been hearing TONS of verbal abuse from other inmates housed at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise. And the prison’s initial response to Kohberger’s whining about those verbal assaults was definitely tepid, to say the least.

But now, the former criminology graduate student has gone one step further and filed a sexual harassment complaint, according to new reporting from People. And he also officially asked for a transfer to get the hell outta dodge! Hmmm.

Related: Bryan Kohberger Faced SO MANY Formal Complaints From Women At His College!

Per that outlet on Wednesday, Kohberger submitted a handwritten note at the end of last month to the prison’s deputy warden begging for a transfer! The note was submitted on July 30 — which the mag notes would mean he lasted just ONE NIGHT in the J-Block housing unit of the prison before requesting his transfer.

Bruh…

In the note, Kohberger wrote:

“Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from.”

FYI, “flooding” is a term for when inmates intentionally flood the toilet or sink in their cells as a way to disrupt the prison’s daily routine. Anyways, Kohberger — who has his own cell and lives alone — added this at the end of his note:

“If possible, I request a transfer to B-Block immediately. I wish to speak with you soon.”

Then, five days later on August 4, Kohberger again dropped the hammer — this time with a sexual harassment concern.

In a note he reportedly wrote to a prison guard, according to the mag, he claimed one inmate said to him:

“I’ll butt f**k you.”

Kohberger also accused a second inmate of saying this:

“The only a** we’ll be eating is Kohberger’s.”

Uhhh… gross.

Per People, the guard filled out an incident notification report to log those claims. And that guard’s report included the name of a second guard who allegedly witnessed those verbal threats. But when that second guard was queried a few days later about the threats, he told his superiors that he “recalls vulgar language being used and directed towards Kohberger,” but he couldn’t remember which inmate had said what, per the incident report. Oops!

Anyways, like we said, Kohberger is in a single-person cell and granted one hour of outdoor recreation daily, along with a shower every other day. B-Block has similar single-person cells, per the mag. But it sounds like prison officials weren’t keen on the murderer’s transfer ask!

In a response to Kohberger’s request, a prison official wrote back that flooding cells is “a relatively rare occurrence,” and J-Block is “generally a fairly calm and quieter tier.” The official also implored Kohberger to “give it some time.” Womp womp!

Then, to wrap up the complaint kerfuffle, prison officials reportedly wrote this missive about Kohberger’s ultimate decision to stay where he is:

“Kohberger feels safe to remain on tier 2 in J-Block.”

And there you have it.

Thoughts, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Latah County Jail]