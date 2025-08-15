Bryan Kohberger's Prison Delivers ICE COLD Response To His Complaints About Other Inmates!

Oh, is Bryan Kohberger having a tough time in prison? Yeah, no one cares.

The quadruple murderer was recently sentenced to four life terms for the murders of those University of Idaho students. And it turns out, being incarcerated? Not working out too well for the criminology student!

Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, who works for the Cold Case Foundation now, has been covering this case for nearly three years. And he told DailyMail.com on Thursday that Bryan is having an issue with other prisoners shouting at him! He said:

“It’s driving him crazy. The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day – taunting him through the vents in his cell. They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking it in turns doing it. It’s relentless.”

Wow. No one knows why, but plenty of criminals probably have college aged kids out there. The type of innocent lives Kohberger brutally snuffed out for no reason at all.

So yeah, if they want to make his life a living hell? Sounds like they’re succeeding! McDonough said from what he heard, it’s bad enough he whined to the prison:

“He’s extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them.”

Somewhere the Goncalves family has to be smiling at all this, we can tell you that.

Well, DM reached out to the Idaho Department of Corrections to see if it was true Kohberger was complaining, and here’s the best part… They confirmed it with the coldest statement we’ve maybe ever read! They wrote:

“We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting. Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison.”

HAHAHAHAHAHHAHA!

They “commonly communicate with each other”?!? That’s their response? Oh man, they are not taking his complaint seriously AT ALL! That’s actually pretty hysterical. They did point out he’s perfectly safe, adding:

“Bryan Kohberger is housed alone in a cell, and IDOC security staff maintain a safe and orderly environment for all individuals in our custody.”

But, you know, as far as comfortable? That’s not really their concern, is it?

What do YOU think of their response??

